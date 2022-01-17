Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Nordic LEVEL Group AB (publ) (12/22)

Trading in Nordic LEVEL Group AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is January 19, 2022. Short name: LEVEL BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017131030 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 241781 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.