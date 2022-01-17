Anzeige
WKN: A2PEF7 ISIN: SE0012313302 Ticker-Symbol: 9T2 
Frankfurt
17.01.22
08:11 Uhr
0,204 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDIC LEVEL GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDIC LEVEL GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2022 | 13:41
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of Nordic LEVEL Group AB (publ) (12/22)

Trading in Nordic LEVEL Group AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease.
The last trading day is January 19, 2022. 

Short name:  LEVEL BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017131030
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 241781   
---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. 

For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
