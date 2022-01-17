

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Paladin Labs Inc., a unit of Endo International plc (ENDP), said Xydalba (dalbavancin for injection), a 30-minute intravenous therapy for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections that can be administered as a single- or two-dose regimen, is now available to patients nationwide in Canada.



In April 2021, ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. and Endo announced that Endo subsidiary Endo Ventures Limited had entered into a definitive agreement with Correvio International Sàrl, a subsidiary of ADVANZ PHARMA, to commercialize Xydalba in Canada on an exclusive basis.







