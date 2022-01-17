Intracom Telecom Expands its mmWave FWA Portfolio with New MU-MIMO hub Radios for Multi-Gigabit Capacity

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced today new products for its mmWave FWA portfolio, introducing the WiBAS G5 dual-BS and the WiBAS G5 smart-BS hub radios for Ultra Broadband service. The new mmWave systems will be demonstrated at the MWC Barcelona, on 28 February -03 March 2022, at Company's stand, 7B44 in hall 7.

Having spent the two years since the announcement of the revolutionary WIBAS G5 evo-BS in 2019, Intracom Telecom developed new techniques to enhance the density of subscribers and the speed of connection, for its WiBAS mmWave FWA portfolio. The technological innovations are being introduced on the 28GHz FDD hub radio WIBAS G5 dual-BS and on the 24/26/27/28GHz TDD hub radio WIBAS G5 smart-BS. The subscriber density reaches 240 per hub and the available capacity goes up to 3.2Gbps using wide channels of 100MHz and 112MHz, by activating 2 or 4 data streams on each hub radio. The advanced modem technology of WiBAS system enables the operation of the system at a maximum 1024 modulation scheme, therefore terminals can achieve total throughput of 1Gbps. The signature feature of the WiBAS portfolio has always been the extended range, and this is reconfirmed for the WIBAS G5 dual-BS as well as for the WIBAS G5 smart-BS, and ranges up to 11km can be considered along with all the other parameters which are accounted for when designing and deploying for radio service coverage.

The WiBAS G5 dual-BS and WIBAS G5 smart-BS are fully compatible with operating networks and their software-defined architecture enable future-proof deployments and feature enhancements through software licensing. Service Providers can instantly increase the total network capacity of an existing WiBAS deployment by operating the new hubs alongside the WiBAS OSDR and WiBAS G5 evo-BS hubs. The WIBAS G5 smart-BS operates at 5G mmWave frequencies alongside 5G NR networks. The WiBAS G5 dual-BS and WIBAS G5 smart-BS, just like any product of the company's FWA ecosystem, are SDR (Software Defined Radios) having the capability to be upgraded with software for new functionalities in the future.

Jimmy Yu, VP of the Microwave Transmission and Mobile Backhaul Transport market research in Dell'Oro Group, commented: "The growing demand for microwave transmission equipment is expected to be largely driven by applications such as FWA because fiber deployment is not economical everywhere. One of the reasons that it is not economical is the long distance between homes and buildings, especially in rural areas, creating a need for mmWave solutions that can both deliver the high capacity as well as meet the longer distance requirements of rural and suburban locations."

Dimitris Pantelopoulos, Intracom Telecom R&D Director, said: "This is a milestone for Intracom Telecom's wireless solutions portfolio reaffirming company's goal to lead in the FWA domain by providing first the most advanced mmWave FWA technology available in the market today. The commercial availability of the radio comes at a perfect timing where business and residential subscribers seek connectivity today, demanding 5G speeds everywhere even at places where fiber technologies cannot be deployed."

About Intracom Telecom

Intracom Telecom is a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor operating for over 40 years in the market. The company has become the benchmark in fixed wireless access and it successfully innovates in the 5G/4G wireless RAN transport and small-cell SON backhaul international arena. Intracom Telecom offers a comprehensive revenue-generating software solutions portfolio and a complete range of ICT services, focusing on IoT, SDN/NFV, Big Data analytics & data-driven intelligence, and Smart City solutions. Moreover, it addresses the Energy & Utilities industry, emphasizing on smart metering and end-to-end IT solutions. Intracom Telecom is also active in the defense sector providing security integrated systems for critical infrastructure protection and border surveillance. The company has extensive know-how and a proven track record in the market, serving fixed and mobile telecom operators, public authorities and large public and private enterprises. Intracom Telecom maintains its own R&D and production facilities, and operates subsidiaries worldwide. For more information please visit: www.intracom-telecom.com