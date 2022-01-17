Wintershall Dea Implements Ikon Science's Curate to Leverage Core Data, Gain Digital Transformation Efficiencies

Knowledge Management Solution, Consultative Services Optimize Data Management and Decision Making

SURBITON, United Kingdom, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ikon Science, a leading global provider of geoprediction and open subsurface knowledge management software and data services, announces Wintershall Dea, Europe's leading independent natural gas and oil company, has selected Ikon's consultative data services using Curate to optimize its core data and gain efficiencies. Curate, Ikon's scalable cloud-enabled subsurface knowledge management solution, allows energy companies to realize the promise and full potential of digital transformation by enabling them to best leverage and contextualize disparate existing data - regardless of source - for superior data democratization and business learnings that drive faster and more accurate decision making.



Curate helps companies accelerate exploration, minimize portfolio risk and optimize production activities to achieve greater results while preserving capital and human resources for a stronger bottom line. The global multi-year deal with Wintershall Dea includes Ikon's expert data services to migrate and optimize all core data for quality assurance and use of Curate to manage and visualize core data for more accurate geological insights and decisions in the field.

"Wintershall Dea is introducing Curate as the new harmonized platform for core data to facilitate management, visualization and interpretation of our core data in one solution. It is important for us to free data from silos, to store it in one workspace and to make it readily accessible to our experts, from anywhere and at any time. This is an important building block for the digital transformation of our workflows and processes, which will enable us to make faster and better decisions based on quality data," said Ulrich Lorang, VP Data Governance of Wintershall Dea.

Curate's powerful automation liberates data from silos and enables all end users to access and interpret data and knowledge on demand, in one workspace. This emboldens energy companies to make more accurate plans and faster, real-time decisions in the field to realize greater efficiencies. Ikon's expert data consultancy services provide quality control, data migration, digitalization and new data models that optimize data accessibility to unlock the full potential of its suite of software applications for maximum on-site results.

"Digital transformation solutions like Curate that integrate vetted core data into one workspace streamline and simplify workflows to produce valuable insights directly for end users, enhancing the quality and speed of decision making," explained Dr. Denis Saussus, Chief Executive Officer of Ikon Science. "Efficiency gains enable energy businesses to optimize the value of their data to achieve a greater competitive advantage and ROI."

