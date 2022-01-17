Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2022) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTCQB: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A. West Island Culture ("West Island") has signed a Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with the Société Québécoise Du Cannabis (the "SQDC"). The SQDC is the sole distributor and retailer of legal cannabis in the province of Quebec. Quebec is the second largest province in Canada.

West Island has been approved for a listing of four new SKU's. Two of the strains approved are sold under the OUESTTM brand premium. The strains are premium cannabis with THC level's approaching 30 percent and terpene levels averaging above 3 percent. Products sold under the OUESTTM brand are high quality premium products.

West Island will also be introducing two strains under the CITOYENTM label. As the name suggests, this is a flower brand that is accessible to all. It strives to provide consumers with a high-quality product rich in terpenes.

West Island CEO, Boris Ziger states, "We are incredibly pleased to introduce our OUESTTM brand of premium cannabis and our CITOYENTM brand to our home province of Quebec. As we bring more new products to the province, we hope that we can well serve discerning Quebec consumers with more products from a Quebec based company."

Management continues to aggressively expand the Company's commercial and production footprint to additional Canadian provinces.

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. The Company continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for West Island including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, the Company intends on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix.

