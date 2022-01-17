The basic version of the "Delta Pro" product has a storage capacity of 3.6kWh. The weight of the battery in the basic version is 45kg and its size is 63.5x28.5x41.6 cm.From pv magazine Germany North American manufacturer Ecoflow has brought what it claims to be the fastest charging residential battery in the world, to Europe. At its launch last summer, Ecoflow swept the Kickstarter crowdfunding platform with its Delta Pro portable power solution. The start-up raised the equivalent of €10.6 million in the two-month campaign. "Delta Pro's successful Kickstarter campaign demonstrates that there ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...