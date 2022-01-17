PRFoods: Change in the management board of Saaremere Kala AS

The supervisory board of Saaremere Kala AS decided to recall Christopher Charles Leigh from the management board of Saaremere Kala AS. The current member of the management board Indrek Kasela will continue as the only member of the management board of Saaremere Kala AS. The decision enters into force upon the entry into force of the new by laws of Saaremere Kala AS.

Comment by Indrek Kasela: "Saaremere Kala AS is the at the moment holding company for the various share holdings of the group's subsidiaries, and there is no longer any operational management at this level. Therefore, it is expedient to bring operational management to the appropriate management levels. Christopher Charles Leigh is responsible for all activities of John Ross Jr. and Coln Valley, and the management of Finland-Estonia is at the level of Heimon Kala OÜ and Heimon Kala OY. The task of Saaremere Kala AS in the future is to consolidate all activities related to the fish farming and the companies related to processing will move into a separate unit during the year 2022. Because of that also the articles of association have been amended and the board of Saaremere Kala AS continues to operate with one management board member."