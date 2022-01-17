Financial Analytics Market size worth $ 25.38 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.53% CAGR: Verified Market Research

Ongoing Advancements with respect to business analytics tools as well as increased adoption with respect to cloud-based solutions act as drivers for the growth of the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Financial Analytics Market" By Deployment Type (On-Premise, On-Cloud), By Solution Type (Database Management and Planning, Analysis and Reporting), By End-User (BSFI, Healthcare, Manufacturing), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Financial Analytics Market size was valued at USD 10.56 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 25.38 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.53% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Financial Analytics Market Overview

Financial Analytics can be defined as an evaluation of the viability and profitability of a business. Financial Analytics is performed by professionals that make usage of the information from financial statements and other reports. One of the most important uses of Financial Analytics is to forecast possible future financial scenarios. Financial Analytics software is used for analytics to speed up the process and present the data in a way that is understandable to the clients. Advancements continue concerning business analytics tools as well as increased adoption for cloud-based solutions act as drivers for the market growth. Financial Analytics requires high investment and is affected by the changing environment. These factors may restrain the market from growing at a higher pace.

The ability of companies to maximize the potential of big data analytics for the telecom industry and the perspective of an increase in the revenue for service providers through Financial Analytics is driving the growth of the market. There is however a high amount of maintenance that is required for the upkeep of the Financial Analytics and a large amount of complexity that is concerned with Financial Analytics makes it more challenging to achieve actionable insights and therefore these factors are restraining the Financial Analytics Market growth.

The ongoing technological advancements, the increasing need for cloud-based service, and the increasing demand for financial analytics solutions in various organizations and verticals will boost the market studies. In this economic environment of rising volatility, growing uncertainty, and risk, financial planning, managing, and forecasting solutions provide the user with speed, agility, and foresight about the business that may compete in the market in a better way. Using these solutions, clients can synthesize information in a better way, uncover trends in the market, and deliver insights to improve decision-making throughout the enterprise, which is the driving factor for market growth.

Key Developments

July 2020 : Oracle announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer for its customers. It is the industry's first fully managed cloud region which brings all of Oracle's public cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud applications, to customer datacenters.

: Oracle announced Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud@Customer for its customers. It is the industry's first fully managed cloud region which brings all of Oracle's public cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database and Cloud applications, to customer datacenters. Feb 2020 - Microsoft opened a new data center region in Spain and expanded its strategic partnership with Telefónica to boost Spain's competitiveness. Under their strategic partnership, the two companies will develop joint go-to-market plans in all countries where Telefónica operates.

Key Players

The major players in the market are FICO, Hitachi Vantara, Information Builders, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rosslyn Analytics Limited, SAP SE, SAS Institute, and Teradata Corporation.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Financial Analytics Market On the basis of Deployment Type, Solution Type, End-User, and Geography.

Financial Analytics Market, By Deployment Type

On-Premise



On-Cloud

Financial Analytics Market, By Solution Type

Database Management and Planning



Analysis and Reporting



Others

Financial Analytics Market, By End-User

BSFI



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Others

Financial Analytics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

