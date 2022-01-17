Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2022 | 16:53
Risk Management: Risk Management 02/22: Collateral List update

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq
Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the
Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List 


The following changes have been made:

- Updates to haircuts for fixed income and equity collaterals

- Updates to equity concentration limits

- Update to list of eligible equity collaterals



The changes will come into force 2022-01-24


For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing
Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037429
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
