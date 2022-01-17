Anzeige
Montag, 17.01.2022
GlobeNewswire
17.01.2022 | 16:53
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 2022-01-17 (Record Id 191836)

Correction refers to full names. Attachment updated.

EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022-01-14 STRUCTURED BONDS (Record Id 191836)

2 structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp will be listed on STO Structured
Products as of 2022-01-17. Please find structured bond identifiers in the
attached document. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037430
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
