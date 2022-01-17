Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction: STRUCTURED BONDS LISTING ON 2022-01-17 (Record Id 191843)

Correction refers to full name. Attachment updated. EXCHANGE NOTICE 2022-01-14 STRUCTURED BONDS (Record Id 191843) 1 structured bonds issued by Nordea Bank Abp will be listed on STO Structured Products as of 2022-01-17. Please find structured bond identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 72 80 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1037431