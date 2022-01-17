Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 17.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Die Aktienchance der KW3 2022: Sehr wichtige Ankündigung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868610 ISIN: CA5592224011 Ticker-Symbol: MGA 
Tradegate
17.01.22
15:33 Uhr
78,40 Euro
+0,42
+0,54 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
78,3878,4618:00
78,3678,4618:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.01.2022 | 17:41
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Magna International Inc.: Magna Announces Date for Q4 & Year End 2021 Results and 2022 Outlook Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2022))

MAGNA ANNOUNCES DATE FOR Q4 & YEAR END 2021 RESULTS and 2022 OUTLOOK CONFERENCE CALL
FRIDAY - FEBRUARY 11, 2022
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
Toll-Free:1-800-909-4145
International:1-416-981-9023
Webcast:www.magna.com (https://www.magna.com/)
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until February 18, 2022
Toll-Free:1-800-558-5253
International:1-416-626-4100
Reservation No.:22015026

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108


MAGNA INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.