In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between January 10 and 14, 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction
Daily total
Daily weighted
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.01.2022
2 339
27,84
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.01.2022
6 351
27,84
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.01.2022
1 246
27,86
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.01.2022
16 314
27,85
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.01.2022
2 661
28,08
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.01.2022
6 115
28,04
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.01.2022
1 131
28,12
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.01.2022
16 193
28,05
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
12.01.2022
2 472
27,78
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
12.01.2022
4 888
27,80
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
12.01.2022
1 014
28,01
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
12.01.2022
17 926
27,80
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.01.2022
3 330
27,76
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.01.2022
6 336
27,69
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.01.2022
1 004
27,83
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
13.01.2022
15 554
27,74
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.01.2022
3 147
28,09
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.01.2022
6 043
28,16
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.01.2022
1 146
28,11
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
14.01.2022
15 364
28,18
XPAR
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
