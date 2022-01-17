Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between January 10 and 14, 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction

date Daily total

volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average price (€) of

shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 10.01.2022 2 339 27,84 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 10.01.2022 6 351 27,84 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 10.01.2022 1 246 27,86 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 10.01.2022 16 314 27,85 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 11.01.2022 2 661 28,08 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 11.01.2022 6 115 28,04 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 11.01.2022 1 131 28,12 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 11.01.2022 16 193 28,05 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 12.01.2022 2 472 27,78 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 12.01.2022 4 888 27,80 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 12.01.2022 1 014 28,01 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 12.01.2022 17 926 27,80 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 13.01.2022 3 330 27,76 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 13.01.2022 6 336 27,69 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 13.01.2022 1 004 27,83 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 13.01.2022 15 554 27,74 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 14.01.2022 3 147 28,09 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 14.01.2022 6 043 28,16 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 14.01.2022 1 146 28,11 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 14.01.2022 15 364 28,18 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

