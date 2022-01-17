Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on December 31, 2021, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

11,918 shares

819,091.00 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on June 30, 2021:

6,328 shares

964,875.74 euros in cash

For the period between June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, the volumes traded represented:

25,837 shares for 709,068.78 euros purchased (524 executions)

20,247 shares for 563,284.04 euros sold (332 executions)

At the time of the original agreement on June 14, 2011, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

1,000,000.00 euros in cash.

