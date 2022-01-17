- (PLX AI) - Axactor Q4 pretax profit EUR -42 million.
- • Axactor expects NPL investments of EUR 200 - 250m in 2022
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|19:22
|Axactor SE: Market update
|19:10
|Axactor Q4 Pretax Loss EUR 42 Million
|15.12.21
|Finanstilsynet: Review of financial reporting - Axactor SE
|13.12.21
|Axactor SE: Update on process with FSA
|15.11.21
|Oslo Børs - Axactor SE - Received application for listing of bonds
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AXACTOR SE
|0,728
|-3,13 %