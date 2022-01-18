

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Lily's Sweets is recalling 18,855 cases of 7-ounce Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips citing the presence of undeclared soy lecithin, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The product was a limited holiday seasonal offering available exclusively at Walmart stores in the United States.



The recall involves Lily's Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips in 7 oz pouch with UPC number 8-10003-46159-9, various lot codes and best before dates.



The recall was initiated after consumers contacted the company and reported finding the white candy pieces mixed with Lily's Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips. The error was found to be occurred at a co-manufacturer.



The white disc-shaped candy pieces contain soy lecithin, sugar, and other ingredients that are not present in Lily's Peppermint Flavor chips.



People who have a severe allergy or sensitivity to soy are urged not to consume the recalled products. There have been no reports of illness or injury to date related to these products.



Consumers who purchased the affected products are asked to contact the company for a full refund.







