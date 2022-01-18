Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), a leading company in autonomous mobility systems, achieves a significant milestone and will present the remote supervision of a fleet of autonomous vehicles at the AUTONOMY PARIS exhibition to be held March 16th 17th 2022.

In July 2020, NAVYA achieved a major breakthrough in autonomous mobility with the first Level 4 operation, i.e. the deployment of a fully autonomous shuttle without an operator on board. Today, NAVYA is going one step further with the implementation of its remote supervision system for a fleet of shuttles, also referred as "shepherding", a decisive breakthrough for the industrialization of Level 4 solutions.

Sophie Desormière, CEO of NAVYA, explains: "These new developments provide transport operators with the critical functionalities to remotely control a fleet of autonomous vehicles. They improve service availability and ensure the safety of all shuttles and their passengers. This is a key achievement for NAVYA to launch the commercialization of its Level 4 solutions

More specifically, NAVYA will demonstrate:

The automation of supervision functions on a fleet of shuttles without an operator on board;

A self-diagnosis of the shuttles operation and an automated monitoring of their environment; "FailSafe scenarios";

Real-time exchange of technical/audio/video data, when required, between each shuttle and the Centralized Control Center

Feedback and analysis of relevant internal and third-party data within the Centralized Control Center to ensure proactive supervision.

Olivier Le Cornec, CTO of NAVYA, adds: "NavyaDrive and NavyaOperate are the two systems that make up the software foundation of our autonomous driving system. Combined with the latest connectivity technologies and our data intelligence algorithms, they enable the industrialization of our developments within the framework of leading collaborative and strategic projects currently being finalized

Next financial press release: February 7 2022 Full-year 2021 sales

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 180 units have been sold in 23 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005499/en/

Contacts:

NAVYA

CSR, Marketing

Communication Manager

Nathalie Marcy

nathalie.marcy@navya.tech

+33 (0)7 63 20 00 52

CFO

Benoit Jacheet

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor relations

Thomas Grojean

Nicolas Fossiez

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98