Regulatory News:
Vitura (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Name of issuer
|Identification code of issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume
(in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average
price of the purchased shares *
|Market (MIC Code)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|10/01/2022
|FR0010309096
3
36,20
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|11/01/2022
|FR0010309096
21
36,30
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|13/01/2022
|FR0010309096
22
36,00
|XPAR
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|14/01/2022
|FR0010309096
28
37,00
|XPAR
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
74
36,47
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
|Identification code issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Name of Investment Services Provider
|Identification code of Investment Services Provider
|Day/time of transaction (CET)
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Price per transaction
|Currency
|Acquired volume
|Market (MIC Code)
|Reference number of transaction
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|10/01/2022 12:15:11
|FR0010309096
36,20
EUR
3
XPAR
|00291261731EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|11/01/2022 09:22:23
|FR0010309096
36,20
EUR
10
XPAR
|00291401222EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|11/01/2022 14:12:40
|FR0010309096
36,40
EUR
11
XPAR
|00291460707EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|13/01/2022 11:04:56
|FR0010309096
36,00
EUR
22
XPAR
|00291804149EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|14/01/2022 10:22:59
|FR0010309096
37,00
EUR
15
XPAR
|00291990705EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
|969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
|Exane SA
|969500UP76J52A9OXU27
|14/01/2022 10:22:59
|FR0010309096
37,00
EUR
13
XPAR
|00291990706EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220117005178/en/
Contacts:
Vitura
VITURA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de