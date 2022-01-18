The Navigator Company: Forests, Sustainability and Paper Webinar: Communicating the added value of sustainable forest management and the link to paper

LISBON, Portugal, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Discover Forests, Sustainability and Paper webinar, hosted by The Navigator Company, will take place onWednesday, February 2 from 10:00-11:30 GMT / 11:00-12:30 CETand will feature experts in sustainability and marketing:

Anand Punja , Chief Engagement and Partnerships Officer, FSC International;

, Chief Engagement and Partnerships Officer, FSC International; Julia Young , Director, WWF Global Forest Sector Transformation

, Director, WWF Global Forest Sector Transformation Jonathan Tame , Managing Director, Two Sides.

, Managing Director, Two Sides. João Escoval, Brand Manager, The Navigator Company;

Paula Guimarães, Sustainability Manager, The Navigator Company;

Pedro Silva , Sustainability Manager, The Navigator Company.

The webinar will be moderated by Carla Tavares, currently Regional Marketing Manager for The Navigator Company and formerly Program Marketing Manager for FSC International.

Topics:

- You will learn about the added value of sustainable forest management, partnerships and collaboration, and circular economy in the context of the paper sector. These interlinked topics are important as sustainably managed forests are key nature-based solutions to climate change.

- You will be given practical examples from the paper sector on how to effectively communicate these values and tell stories, while tackling common myths and misinformation around paper.

A moderated Q&A will follow the presentations by the speakers.

For more information, download the webinar brochure at: https://discovery-paper.com/webinar/forests-sustainability-and-paper.pdf

We invite you to register at https://bit.ly/3sXiZQW. Registration is required to watch on demand.

The webinar is sponsored by the Discovery office paper brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726968/Discover_Forests_Sustainability_and_Paper.jpg