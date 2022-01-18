Dragonfly Biosciences: DRAGONFLY BIOSCIENCES ENTERS INTO USA TRADING AGREEMENT WITH THOUGHT LEADERS INC.

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonfly Biosciences Limited, the makers of Dragonfly CBD, Europe's largest and leading, seed to shelf range of CBD oils and skincare products, are advancing a strategy to become a global leader in delivering wellness at pace. Building upon its market leadership across the UK, Dragonfly moved to an initial public offering on the Australian Stock Exchange last month (December 2021). Public ownership was just one strategic element establishing an Australian beach-head at the centre of an Indo-Pacific market offensive to capture key growth economies. To deliver robust market penetration throughout the USA, Thought Leaders Inc., have been engaged under a Heads of Agreement, comprehensively geared towards meeting high-performance targets across all US market sectors.

Thought Leaders, a US health, wellness and IP Research & Development and investment company, announced today that they have secured an exclusive US Master license for Dragonfly Biosciences, one of the world's most respected CBD Brands.

Thought Leaders' plans to launch in mid 2022 Dragonfly premium CBD infused wellness products in the US, the world's largest market for CBD infused wellness products. Thought Leaders is planning an extensive, game-changing direct-to-consumer sales programme along with conventional retail distribution in select channels. In parallel, Thought Leaders plans to develop unique products and launch new segments for the US, based on solid research and development protocols under the Dragonfly brand which will be exported to established international markets.

Regan Saveall, Chief Executive Officer of Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd , says: "With an award winning and the Number One CBD brand in the UK, we are delighted to work with Thought Leaders, Inc. in the United States under a Master License Agreement to lead US sales and to support all of our markets with their experience and expertise in the consumer goods industry. Thought Leaders will work with our team on the ground in the US to ensure that our business practices are integrated. Thought Leaders will offer US consumers our proprietary formulations, backed by extensive research and develop new, unique products, supported by our medical practitioners that will lead new categories in all of our markets. Our stringent quality controls through all manufacturing processes to guarantee the highest and most consistent product quality will remain, with all innovation to meet the very latest consumer needs as we strive to become a wellness global leader and recover from the Covid-19 pandemic."

Mark Singleton, Thought Leaders' President and CEO, adds "We are excited about adding the Dragonfly US Master License Agreement to our selective portfolio of premium brands, products, and technologies. Dragonfly's mission to deliver high quality products within a global compliant and regulatory framework aligns with Thought Leader's vision. We believe that Dragonfly's brand strength credibly built on its pioneering and clinically tested consumer products will be warmly embraced by both US consumers and retailers alike."

Dragonfly Biosciences Ltd is a UK based company with international reach. Dragonfly has been awarded "Best CBD Product" by one of the world's most respected health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain in 2020 and voted the number one recommended CBD brand by Boots' customers in 2021. The Dragonfly brand has established distribution in leading retailers and direct to consumer channels, providing consumers with proprietary products, produced from seed to shelf.

Supported by experts in farming, cultivation, extraction, formulation, compliance, and training, consumers can be assured of the highest quality, consistent standards that comply with regulations. These values translate in all of their markets.

About Thought Leaders Inc.

Thought Leaders Inc is a specialised investment company focussed on the CBD and botanical health and wellness sector. Founded by a team of professionals with proven track record in the luxury and lifestyle sectors, who recognise the true potential of this market. Their investment and established network have the capacity to lead category and build equity as the regulatory landscape evolves based on standards, compliance, and ethical practices. Thought Leaders develops and commercialises disruptive health and wellness focused brands and intellectual property that provide a superior consumer experience. They provide leadership to the US CBD market and the adult and medical cannabis sector in existing approved States and to prepare for federal regulation. Thought Leaders is committed to advance public health by introducing their technology under license agreements. Their leadership and advisory teams bring unparalleled experience and skill to capitalise on opportunities in fragmented categories that are compliant. Thought Leaders offer a unique combination of products, global distribution potential and innovation capabilities through their research and development operations in the US and international markets. Thought Leaders is poised to disrupt health and wellness product categories in this sector working with exclusive brands that are authentic, innovative with strong management teams. Through the unique combination of products, global distribution potential and innovation capabilities, Thought Leaders is poised to disrupt health and wellness product categories and deliver outstanding shareholder returns.