Neoen has started to develop 1.2GW of wind, 600 MW of solar and 900 MW of battery storage capacity. Upon completion, the installation will likely be Australia's largest wind, solar and battery storage project.From pv magazine Australia A major player in Australia's clean energy landscape, Neoen, has secured the go-ahead for the first stage of its Goyder Renewables Zone. The project now has development approval for 1.2GW of wind, 600 MW of solar, and 900 MW of battery storage capacity, making it South Australia's largest renewables project. Neoen CEO Xavier Barbaro described it as the most ambitious ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...