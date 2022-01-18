

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Tuesday said it delivered a good fourth quarter performance, with double-digit year-on-year underlying revenue growth, agile supply chain management and self-help actions. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted operating profit in the range of $105 million to $107 million, modestly ahead of expectations.



According to the company, the average market forecast for 2021 adjusted operating profit is $104 million.



In its trading update, the company said Coatings unit performed well in the fourth quarter, and ahead of the prior year. As a result of pricing actions and volume growth, the business is expected to deliver improved operating margins versus 2020.



Personal Care performance in the quarter improved. In cosmetics, demand continued to recover as social and travel restrictions begin to ease, but it is still at levels below 2019.



Talc performance was weak as semi-conductor supply shortages continued to reduce automotive related demand. Further, Chromium performance improved as strong industrial demand was supported by improved pricing trends as global industry capacity utilisation increased.



For the full year 2021, the company launched over 20 new products, won more than $35 million of new business and delivered $10 million of in year cost savings.



Elementis plans to release full 2021 results on March 3.







