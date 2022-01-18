

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - QinetiQ Group plc (QQ.L) said the Group has delivered strong operational performance in its third quarter. The Group has continued to achieve excellent order intake, with orders now at more than 900 million pounds, and revenue, operating profit and cash flow in line with expectations.



With more than 95% coverage of fiscal 2022 revenue under contract, the Group remains confident of delivering in line with expectations for fiscal 2022.



QinetiQ said it continues to make good progress on its strategy of building an integrated global defence and security company delivering mission-led innovation for customers with revenues of more than 2 billion pounds p.a. over the next 5 years.







