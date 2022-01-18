- (PLX AI) - Daimler Truck increased group sales in 2021 to approximately 455,000 units, up 20%.
- • 2020 sales were 378,290 units
- • The company benefitted from a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021, it said
- • While demand remained strong across core markets during the second half, supply constraints slowed production and constrained volume growth especially for heavy duty vehicles in the US and Europe, Daimler Truck said
- • Unit sales distributed as follows: Mercedes-Benz 141,000 units, Trucks North America 162,000 units, Trucks Asia 143,000 units and Buses 19,000 units
DAIMLER TRUCK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de