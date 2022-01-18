

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German firm Nordex AG (NRDXF.PK), said on Tuesday that in lint with its previous projections, it has recorded a rise in order intake for wind turbines in the year 2021, amidst a strong demand from across the globe.



José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group, commented: 'Order intake momentum in the fourth quarter of 2021 was, as we expected, very strong. Numerous orders from Europe and other core markets as well as the major order from Australia have helped us to build a strong order book in 2021. Provided the macro environment evolves as encouraging as expected, we continue to see good prospects for our products, which stand for carbon-free electricity production.'



The company reported an order intake of 7.95 gigawatts (GW) wind turbines from across the globe for the year 2021, compared with an order intake of 6.02 GW, reported for the previous year.



The orders included a total of 1,636 wind turbines for the 12-month period, compared with 1,331 wind turbines, recorded for 2020.



For the fourth quarter, the wind turbine maker recorded a rise in orders. It reported an order intake of 678 wind turbines, compared with 491, reported for the same period of 2020.







