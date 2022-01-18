

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen fell against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, as the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged, but lifted its inflation forecast reflecting rising energy prices and other items.



The board, governed by Haruhiko Kuroda, voted 8-1, to hold the interest rate at -0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank.



The bank will continue to purchase a necessary amount of Japanese government bonds without setting an upper limit so that 10-year JGB yields will remain at around zero percent.



The board decided, by a unanimous vote, to extend by one year the deadline for loan disbursement under the Fund-Provisioning Measure to Stimulate Bank Lending.



With regard to the risk balance, risks to economic activity are skewed to the downside for the time being, and risks to prices are generally balanced, the bank said.



Asian stock markets are trading mixed amid a spike in U.S. treasury yields on concerns about aggressive Fed rate hikes to control high inflation.



The currency dropped on Monday, as a reduction in the key interest rate by the People's Bank of China bolstered risk sentiment.



The yen lost 0.4 percent against the greenback, touching a 6-day low of 115.06. The pair was worth 114.61 when it closed deals on Monday. Should the yen dips further, 116.00 is possibly seen as its next support level.



The yen fell 0.4 percent to a 5-day low of 131.18 against the euro. The pair had finished Monday's deals at 130.71. Immediate support for the yen is likely located around the 133.00 level.



The yen touched an 8-day low of 125.67 against the franc, down from yesterday's close of 125.32. Further drop in the currency may challenge support around the 128.00 level.



The yen was 0.3 percent lower at a 5-day low of 156.91 against the pound. The GBP/JPY pair had ended yesterday's trading session at 156.38. Extension of downward trading may see the yen finding support around the 160.5 region.



On the other hand, the yen rebounded to 91.65 against the loonie, following a 6-day low of 92.00 seen at 10:35 pm ET. The yen is seen finding resistance around the 90.00 mark.



After falling to 4-day lows of 82.96 against the aussie and 78.13 against the kiwi earlier in the session, the yen bounced off to 82.48 and 77.74, respectively. The yen is likely to face resistance around 80.00 against the aussie and 76.00 against the kiwi, if it gains again.



Looking ahead, German ZEW economic sentiment for January will be featured in the European session.



At 8:15 am ET, Canada housing starts for December are scheduled for release.



New York Fed's empire manufacturing survey and U.S. NAHB housing market index for January are set to be released in the New York session.







