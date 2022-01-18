Monty Mobile appoints Mr. Hassan Mansour as their new CEO

BEIRUT, Lebanon, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monty Mobile, a global telecom and FinTech solutions provider, is delighted to announce today that Mr. Hassan Mansour has been appointed CEO of the company with effect 17 January 2022.

Hassan Mansour has been with Monty Mobile since 2006 and held the position of General Manager. In addition to his extensive and unique experience in the Telecom industry, Hassan Mansour's insights include exceptional integrity and business development abilities with excellent management and people skills. During his tenure at Monty Mobile, Hassan Mansour has been responsible for a large innovative portfolio of advanced products and solutions launches as well as a key decision maker behind Monty Mobile's expansions that were witnessed within the company over time.

"Hassan's decisive contributions and successful track record in the company made him the right choice to lead Monty Mobile, building on the current success of our company. We are looking forward to Hassan's talents to guide the company towards new horizons", comments Mountasser Hachem, Founder and CEO of Monty Group, parent company of Monty Mobile and Monty Finance.

About Monty Mobile

Headquartered in the UK with 11 international offices covering more than 120 countries and a member of Monty Group, Monty Mobile is a global leading VAS & telecom solutions provider and an international SMS wholesale intermediary hub. Since 1998, Monty Mobile strives to provide the best innovative technology by extending its portfolio towards a wide range of Fintech, Data Monetization, IoT and Mobile Advertising solutions. Monty Mobile has grown into a key regional player in the telecommunications business, supporting above 500 mobile operators and service providers around the world. Dedication to innovation positioned Monty Mobile as a driving market force with groundbreaking in-house customized state-of-the-art telecom solutions, professional customer service and a long-lasting thirst for improvement.

Visit www.montymobile.com for more information.

