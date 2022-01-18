Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.01.2022
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
18.01.2022
Unipart Logistics Wins Two-year Contract Extension With Volkswagen Group UK

OXFORD, England, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Volkswagen Group has signed a two-year contract extension with Unipart Logistics to support their UK and Ireland aftermarket supply chain.

Volkswagen Group and Unipart Logistics distribution centre sign

Over 500 Unipart Logistics colleagues work in the Volkswagen Group's 650,000 square feet Tamworth hub, managing the full Aftermarket warehouse operation for Volkswagen Group UK.

The site services more than 900 retailers and trade partners across the UK and Ireland for Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, CUPRA, SKODA, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, and the Volkswagen Group's Trade Parts Services business.

Unipart Logistics provides logistics services, network service support, and bespoke services for the retailer network. The efficiency and performance of the warehouse operations is being optimised through the use of digital applications and warehouse of the future technology.

Claire Walters, Chief Commercial Officer at Unipart Logistics, said: "We are proud of our strong collaborative partnership with Volkswagen Group UK, which has strengthened as we have navigated the recent challenges of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic. We look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional customer service, digital innovation, and our joint sustainability goals."

Volkswagen Group UK is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen AG, the world's leading car, truck and mobility company comprising 10 brands from seven European countries.

In 2020, Volkswagen Group UK achieved a market share of 22.1% of the passenger car market, confirming the Volkswagen Group as the leading automotive company in the UK. The Volkswagen Group has continued to outperform the market in 2021 growing its year-to-date market share to 23.2% of the new car market at the end of September.

Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: 01865 383068

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728111/Volkswagen_Group_and_Unipart_Logistics.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294985/Unipart_Group_Logo.jpg

Unipart Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Unipart)

