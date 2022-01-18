

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Health Canada has authorized the combination of two antiviral drugs, nirmatrelvir and ritonavir, (PAXLOVID) to treat adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk of progressing to serious disease. The drug is intended for use as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of the start of symptoms.



Health Canada received the submission for PAXLOVIDTM from Pfizer on December 1, 2021, and conducted an expedited review. The company submitted the data to Health Canada on a rolling basis throughout the review process.







