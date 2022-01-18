

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury fashion brand Hugo Boss AG (HUGSF.PK) reported Tuesday higher operating profit or EBIT and revenues in its fourth quarter.



Further, the company anticipates that EBIT will amount to 228 million euros in fiscal 2021, compared to last year's loss of 236 million euros.



On a preliminary basis, fourth-quarter EBIT was 100 million euros, up from 13 million euros last year.



Sales grew 55 percent to 906 million euros from last year's 583 million euros. Currency-adjusted revenues in the fourth quarter increased 51 percent from last year, and exceeded 2019 levels by 12 percent.



Compared to 2019 levels, currency-adjusted sales for BOSS grew by 10 percent while HUGO posted growth of 23 percent.



On a two-year-stack basis, currency-adjusted revenues in Europe were up 11 percent with all key markets contributing to sales growth. In the Americas, currency-adjusted sales were up 22 percent, and Asia/Pacific revenues grew high single-digit.



Total digital sales grew 50 percent as compared to the prior-year quarter, translating to strong growth of 85 percent on a two-year-stack basis.



HUGO BOSS recorded sales of 2.79 billion euros in fiscal 2021, up 43 percent from 1.95 billion euros a year ago. Currency-adjusted sales thus remained only 1 percent below pre-pandemic levels in 2019.



The company will publish its final results for 2021 and its financial outlook for the fiscal year 2022 on March 10.



Daniel Grieder, Chief Executive Officer of HUGO BOSS, said, 'We strongly accelerated our sales and earnings development throughout the year and also made first great strides in executing our new 'CLAIM 5' growth strategy. The upcoming weeks will see further important milestones, with the introduction of our new branding and the launch of the biggest BOSS and HUGO marketing campaigns in our Company's history. Based on these exciting initiatives, we will further drive brand relevancy in 2022.'







