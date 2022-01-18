GCC Project announcements double in 2021

- BNC's GCC Project Index grew by 1.7 % YoY

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Highlights

Energy projects drive GCC construction activity

Saudi Arabia contributed 43% of new project announcements in the GCC in 2021

Kuwait led announcement in Q4 with a 28% share

The GCC construction market is estimated at USD 1.6 trillion, with over 21,000 active projects at the end of 2021, as per the 30th edition of the BNC Projects Journal, titled, "2022 - The Green Year" which is based on BNC intelligence, the largest project intelligence database in the Middle East and Africa.

As per BNC Projects Journal, Kuwait construction activity skyrocketed in Q4 as new plans worth USD 9.9 billion were revealed, making it the best quarter in the last two years. The country also saw project awards worth USD 1.8 billion, and delivered projects worth USD 12 billion in the quarter. Backed by the activities in Q4, project announcements expanded around six-fold YoY to USD 11.3 billion and annual project awards crossed the USD 4 billion mark, which is the equivalent of 17% YoY growth.

The BNC GCC Energy Projects Index grew by 5% YoY with USD 62.1 billion worth of new schemes announced in 2021. Energy project awards also registered 37% YoY growth and recorded three-quarter of a billion awards during the year. The growth in the energy sector has offset the decline in the urban sector which has been contracting as per the BNC Urban Index.

"The energy revolution doesn't just cover energy generation, it also covers energy transportation and energy utilization, making it a movement that permeates almost every domain. Green energy leaders will be tomorrow's leaders across more than just the energy domain," stated Mr. Avin Gidwani, CEO of Industry Networks.

Also as per the latest Project Journal, Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to lead project development. The kingdom topped the project announcement chart with a 43% share in 2021, followed by the UAE with a 22% contribution. However, in terms of on-the-ground activity, as measured by project awards and completions the UAE led with close to a 40% share on both parameters, followed by Saudi Arabia.

"We're calling 2022, 'The Green Year' due to the leadership that the region and particularly the UAE is demonstrating towards achieving a net zero carbon economy. These green initiatives are going to be the primary driver of major projects and development in the decades ahead," added Mr. Gidwani.

About BNC

BNC is the flagship construction intelligence and business automation service created by Industry Networks FZC.

BNC was launched in 2003 to create a digital network that connects businesses within the construction industry in creative new ways to increase transparency and efficiency. BNC offers a state-of-the-art project-sales CRM system pre-integrated with the largest and most frequently updated project database in the Middle East & Africa. BNC's services are used by thousands of construction professionals across the world everyday.

With over 29,000 live construction projects estimated at US$ 11.1 trillion, BNC's coverage spans 72 countries and 5 sectors including urban construction, oil & gas, transportation, utilities, and industrial. BNC publishes a quarterly construction report called the BNC Projects Journal and the BNC Bulletin, a daily construction newsletter received by over 50,000 professionals.

Website: www.bncnetwork.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1728455/BNC_Logo.jpg