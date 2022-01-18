DJ Holcim completes acquisition of PTB-Compaktuna expanding Solutions & Products

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- . Leading specialty building solutions company in Belgium, expanding Holcim's portfolio in Europe . Established brand with leadership in innovation and sustainability . Highly profitable growth engine driven by advanced energy-efficient and renovation solutions . Accelerates Holcim's growth in Solutions & Products to reach 30% of Group Net Sales by 2025 Holcim completed the acquisition of PTB-Compaktuna (PTB), a leading specialty building solutions producer based in Belgium and operating across the Benelux region and Northern France. PTB offers a broad range of high performance building solutions from adhesives and specialty mortars to finishings, adding to Holcim's specialty systems portfolio in Europe, building on the recently announced acquisition of Produits de Revêtement du Bâtiment Group (PRB Group) in France. This acquisition further expands Holcim's reach in the high growth repair & refurbishment market, with high-quality, service-led solutions from building energy efficiency to renovation.

Jan Jenisch, Holcim CEO: 'I am excited to add PTB-Compaktuna to the Holcim family as another step in the expansion of Solutions & Products, advancing our 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth'. This addition strengthens our presence in Europe in key markets like repair & refurbishment. Building on the entrepreneurial vision and legacy of the Smessaert family, I look forward to investing in this business' next era of growth and warmly welcoming their employees into the Holcim family.'

PTB was founded in 1957 in Merelbeke, Belgium as one of the first producers of specialty building solutions in Belgium. PTB's state-of-the-art facilities include production, warehousing, marketing and sales offices as well as labs for Research & Development and quality control. Its geographical footprint and solutions will make it an ideal complement to PRB Group.

The acquisition will further advance Holcim's 'Strategy 2025 - Accelerating Green Growth' with the goal to expand its Solutions & Products business to 30% of Group net sales by 2025, entering the most attractive construction segments, from roofing systems to insulation and renovation.

About Holcim Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

Important disclaimer - forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets, as the case may be, including with respect to plans, initiatives, events, products, solutions and services, their development and potential. Although Holcim believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the time of publishing this document, investors are cautioned that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Holcim, including but not limited to the risks described in the Holcim's annual report available on its website (www.holcim.com) and uncertainties related to the market conditions and the implementation of our plans. Accordingly, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. Holcim does not undertake to provide updates of these forward-looking statements.

