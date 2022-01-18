DJ Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2022 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Jan-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 70.0234

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1244436

CODE: KRWL LN

ISIN: LU1900066975

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 137239 EQS News ID: 1269819 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269819&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2022 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)