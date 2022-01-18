There's a New Cheese on the Block: Cholesterol Free 'Fit Cheese' set to shake up the UK food market ahead of National Cheese Lover's Day on 20th January

GLASGOW, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of millions of people in the UK love cheese and Fit Cheese is aimed at the millions of people who love cheese but are faced with cholesterol challenges.

According to NHS figures in England alone, more than two in five people have high cholesterol which puts them at significant risk of developing heart disease, and around 6.5 million adults in England are currently taking lipid-lowering drugs such as statins.

Fit Cheese is lactose free, cholesterol free and made using traditional cheddar crafting methods and with added vegetable oil. It contains 80% less saturated fat than cheddar and the double whammy is that it has 15% less calories than cheddar.

Developed in partnership with health-conscious food manufacturer Bisham Foods, Fit Cheese is produced by Butlers Farmhouse Cheeses in Preston, an independent family business established in 1932.

Fit Cheese is aimed particularly at the millions of people who take statins to reduce their cholesterol and who are advised by medics not to eat high cholesterol foods such as cheese. It will also appeal to 30 million other consumers in the 45 plus age group who want to eat more healthily and manage cholesterol in future.

Fit Cheese opens the possibility of eating cheese healthily to millions of people in the UK, meaning that much loved meals like toasted cheese can be back on the menu.

Steve Wheatley of Bisham Foods, a senior food industry executive and co-founder of Fit Cheese said: "I know from experience how challenging managing your cholesterol is and so this product is a dream come true for me as a cheese lover and for the millions of people currently taking statins or aiming to be more health conscious.

"Cheese is a staple treat, but the alternative, low-fat cheeses just left you feeling something was missing. Sometimes they didn't melt. What is cheese if you can't have cheese on toast, this tastes, grates and melts as well as traditional cheddar!"

Wheatley added: 'What we do at Bisham Foods is produce products that are natural, healthy and taste good and that is why we're so excited about Fit Cheese.

"We've developed a process that allowed us to make the cheese in the same way as cheddar, using the cheddaring process. Quality is vital for what we produce with Fit Cheese!"

It's currently available to buy online from https://fitcheese.co.uk/

and Amazon: https://amzn.to/3FtEThd

About Fit Cheese

Bisham Foods Limited was founded in 2018 to supply healthier dairy products to the UK market by using traditional manufacturing methods.

The teams behind Fit Cheese have over 100 years' experience in the chilled and dairy market.

All products are created in partnership with UK suppliers and Fit Cheese is the first of many healthy dairy products being launched.





Fit Cheese is lactose free, cholesterol free and high in polyunsaturated fats and made in the traditional cheddar crafting methods with British skimmed milk and added vegetable oil.

It contains 80% less saturated fat than cheddar and has 15% less calories than cheddar. To find out more, please visit https://fitcheese.co.uk/