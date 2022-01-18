Hyperhuman introduces omnichannel distribution capabilities on its content platform for the health & fitness industry

The future of the health & fitness industry is hybrid, digital and in-person. This leads to a massive demand for quality video content.

BUCHAREST, Romania, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many started their first online workout, physiotherapy or yoga session during the pandemic and it worked. It's fun, engaging and can deliver great results. This new reality is here to stay.

Creating world-class workout videos is time-consuming and becomes extremely expensive for businesses, namely gyms, physio centers, health clubs or sports teams but also for professionals, for example fitness trainers, instructors, coaches or physiotherapists.

Hyperhuman's mission is to make the world's health & fitness video content universally accessible and reusable. The AI-powered platform is specially designed for the fitness industry to reduce the content production and distribution process to minutes compared to what now takes weeks.

"The uniqueness of our high-tech platform is the power to scale this process and create consistent quality content in minutes. All this, at a much lower cost compared to existing video content production and distribution solutions," said Bogdan Predusca, Hyperhuman CEO & Co-founder.

The company just released the full-length video export capability that generates quality workout videos with dynamic timers, text overlays and audio guidance that are ready to be shared on any channel and format. Create once, publish anywhere.

"Consumers are on different platforms and prefer different formats. Interactive, via a dedicated app, or non-interactive on the Youtubes of the world, on their trusted websites or on other digital products. Keyword here is: omnichannel. We are committed on continuing growing the business platform and extending our product integrations to boost the content production and distribution capabilities for our clients,' added Bogdan.

Hyperhuman Studio is the flagship product, the gateway to seamless content production. The property AI-engine automatically creates a reusable exercise library from plain old fitness videos. These exercise videos can be grouped together in creative ways to build fresh new content in minutes.

About Hyperhuman

Hyperhuman is the omnichannel content platform for the health & fitness industry. The company is a 2021 Red Herring Top 100 Europe Winner, recognizing Europe's leading private companies and celebrating these startups' innovations and technologies across their industries. Hyperhuman was founded by ex-Fitbit product leaders and is a Google for Startups 2021 graduate. The company's main markets are North America, United Kingdom and Australia.