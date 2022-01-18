- (PLX AI) - Siemens Mobility to deliver 50 dual-mode locomotives to DB Cargo and the DB Bahnbau Group.
- • The Vectron Dual Mode locomotives will be delivered with specific adaptations for the planned range of service with DB Cargo and the DB Bahnbau Group
- • The order is an option taken by DB from a framework agreement concluded in September 2020
- • Delivery of the locomotives will begin in 2026 and they will be produced at the Siemens Mobility plant in Munich-Allach
