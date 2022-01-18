NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bonds (LBANK CB 27) admitted to trading on January 19, 2022

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Landsbankinn hf 2 Org. no: 4710080280 3 LEI 549300TLZPT6JELDWM92 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) LBANK CB 27 5 ISIN code IS0000033777 6 CFI code D-B-F-S-F-R 7 FISN númer LANDSBANKINN/BD 4.60 20270920 8 Bonds/bills: Bonds 9 Total issued amount 4,160,000,000 10 Total amount previously issued 0 11 Amount issued at this time 4,160,000,000 12 Denomination in CSD 20,000,000 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet, one principal payment at maturity 15 Amortization type, if other 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other 18 Issue date January 19, 2022 19 First ordinary installment date September 20, 2027 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency 1 22 Maturity date September 20, 2027 23 Interest rate 4.6% and 5.1% from Maturity Date to Extended Maturity Date 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple 28 Simple/compound, if other 29 Day count convention 30 Day count convention, if other 30/360 31 Interest from date January 19, 2022 32 First ordinary coupon date September 20, 2022 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon payments 6 or 9 with the possibility of Extended Maturity 35 If irregular cash flow, then how 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index N/A 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading January 13, 2022 53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to January 13, 2022 Trading 54 Date of admission to trading January 19, 2022 55 Order book ID LBANK_CB_27 56 Instrument subtype Mortgage Bond 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_BANK_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CVDB - Covered Bond