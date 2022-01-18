Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.01.2022
Dienstag: All Eyes On…! Der Final Countdown: Die große Stunde! – Nochmal Einstiegsgelegenheit!?
WKN: A3KL9K ISIN: XS2306621934 Ticker-Symbol:  
Berlin
18.01.22
10:05 Uhr
99,02 Euro
-0,09
-0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
GlobeNewswire
18.01.2022 | 11:05
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Landsbankinn hf. - Bonds (LBANK CB 27) admitted to trading on January 19, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                      Landsbankinn hf     
2  Org. no:                      4710080280        
3  LEI                        549300TLZPT6JELDWM92   
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                  LBANK CB 27       
5  ISIN code                     IS0000033777       
6  CFI code                      D-B-F-S-F-R       
7  FISN númer                     LANDSBANKINN/BD 4.60   
                            20270920        
8  Bonds/bills:                    Bonds          
9  Total issued amount                4,160,000,000      
10 Total amount previously issued           0            
11 Amount issued at this time             4,160,000,000      
12 Denomination in CSD                20,000,000        
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange          Yes           
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                 Bullet, one principal  
                            payment at maturity   
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                      ISK           
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                     January 19, 2022     
19 First ordinary installment date          September 20, 2027    
20 Total number of installments            1            
21 Installment frequency               1            
22 Maturity date                   September 20, 2027    
23 Interest rate                   4.6% and 5.1% from    
                            Maturity Date to    
                            Extended Maturity Date 
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest              Simple          
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                            
30 Day count convention, if other           30/360          
31 Interest from date                 January 19, 2022     
32 First ordinary coupon date             September 20, 2022    
33 Coupon frequency                  1            
34 Total number of coupon payments          6 or 9 with the     
                            possibility of Extended 
                            Maturity        
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price             Clean price       
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment               
   include accrued interest for days missing until              
   next business day?                             
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                      No            
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index            N/A           
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                    No            
46 Put option                     No            
47 Convertible                    No            
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                 Yes           
51 Securities depository               Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading    January 13, 2022     
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to  January 13, 2022     
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading            January 19, 2022     
55 Order book ID                   LBANK_CB_27       
56 Instrument subtype                 Mortgage Bond      
57 Market                       Iceland Cash Bond Trading
58 List population name                ICE_BANK_BONDS      
59 Static volatility guards              No            
60 Dynamic volatility guards             No            
61 MiFIR identifier                  BOND - Bonds       
62 Bond type                     CVDB - Covered Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
