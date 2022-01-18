

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to rise to 32.7 in January from 29.9 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it recovered against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1392 against the greenback, 130.63 against the yen, 1.0423 against the franc and 0.8363 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.







