

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices climbed to their highest level since 2014 on Tuesday amid worries about possible supply disruptions after Yemen's Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates.



Brent crude futures for March delivery rose around 1 percent to $87.35 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for March settlement were up 1.4 percent at $84.44.



Both benchmarks hovered near their highest levels since October 2014 as attacks in the Mideast Gulf added to an already tight supply outlook.



A suspected drone attack in the United Arab Emirates has killed three people and injured six others. While Houthi rebels far away in Yemen claimed credit for the attack and warned to attack more facilities, the UAE said it reserved the right to 'respond to these terrorist attacks.



UAE oil firm ADNOC said it had activated business continuity plans to ensure uninterrupted supply of products to its local and international customers after an incident at its Mussafah fuel depot.



Goldman Sachs analysts said they expected oil inventories in OECD countries to fall to their lowest since 2000 by the summer, with Brent oil prices rising to $100 later this year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de