Compiled by an international research group, the best practices were collected from all available guidelines published by national agencies, regulatory bodies, and trade associations.Researchers from the Universiti Putra Malaysia have defined a series of fire safety practices that solar installers should follow in the deployment of residential rooftop PV systems. "Improper installation practices have been identified as a common factor contributing to PV fire hazards," the research's corresponding author, Mohd Zahirasri Mohd Tohir, told pv magazine. "This human error may be due to an unintentional ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...