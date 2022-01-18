Cannabis Suisse Corp. Reports on the Relevance of the Development of the IT Project "Cannabis Life"

DIETIKON, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Cannabis Suisse Corp. (OTC PINK:CSUI), registered in the state of Nevada, is actively engaged in developing its new cannabis IT product.

The concept of the "Cannabis Life" app is to become the leading provider of up-to-date information in the cannabis industry. The application will collect and structure databases on different cannabis strains, products, brands, news and medical research of cannabis. The Company believes that users should have access to objective and scientific information in order to form their own opinion about the industry.

Due to the increasing importance of the industry, more mobile applications began to appear for the convenience of consumers. Before creating the application, the team of the Company did the market research of the existed applications in order to form their own product. The analysis showed that most of the applications perform more than one function. For example, provide the user with information on cannabis strains or dosage.

Working on the development plan, Cannabis Suisse Corp. emphasizes the need to provide its future users with an informative product by combining several functions in one application.

The best solution for future developments is the merge of cannabis with the world of technology. Earlier, the Company already mentioned the relevance of using artificial intelligence technologies in the development of an IT project. AI comprises computer programs and technologies that can imitate human intelligence. As a result, the team working on the project, plans to make an AI chatbot with such a level of communication that will give an impression of interacting with a real person. It will deepen understanding of the cannabis industry.

The Management Board believes that this project will become a new stage in the development of the Company's business.

ABOUT CANNABIS SUISSE CORP.

Cannabis Suisse Corp. is a public US Company incorporated in Nevada. The Company intends to stay relevant in the field of CBD products. At present, the Company focuses on the IT field applying artificial intelligence technologies. Specifically, Cannabis Suisse Corp. launched the development of the Cannabis Life project. The mobile application comprises different cannabis strains, products, brands, news, and medical research of cannabis collected and structured. The app introduces an AI-chatbot consultant with such a level of communication that will give an impression of interacting with a real person. Cannabis Life is the best innovative solution with artificial intelligence for those, who are interested in the cannabis industry and want as much information as possible.

