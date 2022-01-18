BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices rose in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.
Producer and import prices rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in December.
The producer price index rose 3.1 percent annually in December and import prices increased 9.2 percent.
On a monthly basis, producer and import prices decreased 0.1 percent in December.
Domestic sale prices gained 4.0 percent yearly in December and rose 0.1 percent from a month ago.
In 2021, average producer and import price inflation was 2.7 percent.
The latest increase was mainly due to higher prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products as well as for petroleum products, the agency said.
