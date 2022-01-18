

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices rose in December, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer and import prices rose 5.1 percent year-on-year in December.



The producer price index rose 3.1 percent annually in December and import prices increased 9.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices decreased 0.1 percent in December.



Domestic sale prices gained 4.0 percent yearly in December and rose 0.1 percent from a month ago.



In 2021, average producer and import price inflation was 2.7 percent.



The latest increase was mainly due to higher prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products as well as for petroleum products, the agency said.







