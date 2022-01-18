Silence Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: SLN), a leader in the discovery, development and delivery of novel short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need, is pleased to announce that Dr. Marie Wikström Lindholm, Senior Vice President, Molecular Design and member of the Silence Executive Leadership Team, has been elected to serve for two years at the Board of Directors of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society (OTS).

The OTS is an open, nonprofit forum to foster research and development of oligonucleotide therapeutics. The mission is to bring together expertise across academia and industry-based oligonucleotide research to create synergies and to bring the field of oligonucleotides to its full therapeutic potential. Two decades after the conception of the society, oligonucleotide therapeutics have matured to successfully treat diseases and have the potential for widespread application, and the society stays in the forefront driving open communication to further advance the field.

Giles Campion, Chief Medical Officer at Silence Therapeutics, said: "Marie's appointment to the Board of Directors of the OTS is a testament to her contribution to the field of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Her new position will give her a role in determining the future scientific and educational direction of the society while increasing the reputation of Silence as a centre of scientific excellence and positioning the business as one with industry thought leaders. On behalf of the Board, I warmly congratulate Marie for her achievement.

Dr. Lindholm joined Silence in December 2017 and was appointed to the Executive Leadership Team in November 2020. She is responsible for building and leading a skilled team focused on optimizing the design of Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform and exploring siRNA delivery outside the liver.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics is developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body's natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need. Silence's proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity. Silence's wholly owned product candidates include SLN360 designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a) and SLN124 designed to address rare hematological diseases. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others. For more information, please visit https://www.silence-therapeutics.com/.

