TDG Gold Corp. Announces Anticipated Termination of the Nueva Esperanza Acquisition

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") advises that TDG has notified Kingsgate Consolidated Limited ("Kingsgate") that it anticipates that certain conditions precedent to the acquisition ("Acquisition") of the "Nueva Esperanza" silver-gold project pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreement (the "Agreement") between the Company and Kingsgate will not be fulfilled prior to the outside date for completion of the Acquisition on January 31, 2022, and therefore TDG anticipates that it will terminate the Agreement on such date.

The results from TDG's 2021 exploration and drill programs on its project portfolio in the Toodoggone Production Corridor have exceeded the Company's expectations and the Company intends to now focus 100% of its efforts there.

With the substantial increase in geological knowledge gained from the 2021 exploration and drill programs, the Company is very confident of further expanding the known mineralization and discovering additional new deposits on the Toodoggone project. The results of the 2021 exploration and drill programs are still being received and analyzed, and the Company will be announcing such results during the first quarter of 2022.

The results of the 2021 programs will guide the 2022 exploration and drilling programs at the Toodoggone project, which will be funded by the proceeds from the sale of flow-through units as announced in the Company's press releases dated December 17, December 23 and December 30, 2021.

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG's flagship projects are the former producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981 and 2012, and have over 65,000 m of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG has advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.,

Telephone: +1.604.536.2711

Email: info@tdggold.com

