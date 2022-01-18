Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-018 and DL21-019 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-019 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 424m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 6.0 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 4.75 meters(m) (448.55 - 453.30m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 3.0 g/t Au over 24.5m (438.00 - 462.50m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 3 to 7% with local pyrite. Abundant sections of silicate-oxide iron formation with associated magnetite is also present in this intercept. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, grunerite and garnets with locally strong folding. This intercept is located between the 360 and 455 level and south of the mine workings and continues to further define the high- grade gold mineralization south of the mine workings.

Drill hole DL21-018 intersected the Main Zone at approximately 505m below surface and returned a core length intercept of 1.3 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 11.50 meters(m) (516.00 - 527.50m).

Drilling to date has successfully extended high grade gold mineralization 151m below the lower most mine working (445m below surface) or 596m below surface along with further defining high-grade mineralization 50m south of the Dona Lake mine workings.

Drilling is ongoing and will continue to target the down plunge extension of the mine stratigraphy as well as test peripheral targets which include the North West Zone and the East Iron Formation.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of the Company states "Drilling at Dona Lake has restarted after the Christmas break and will continue to test the high-grade gold mineralization within Main Zone stratigraphy at depth below current drilling. The Company is awaiting data from the recently completed Magnetotellurics (MT) geophysical survey. Once the data is received and compiled, this will significantly aide in the target generation process targeting areas of enhanced conductivity within the Main Zone Iron Formation at depth."

Table 1 - Significant Results

Drill Hole

Number From (m) To (m) Total (m) Grammes

Per Ton Gold Remarks DL21-019 438.00 462.50 24.50 3.0 Main Zone including 448.55 453.30 4.75 6.0 Main Zone DL21-018 516.00 527.50 11.50 1.3 Main Zone

Drill intercepts are core lengths and are believed to be 70-80% true thickness.

Drill results will be released once they are received and compiled.

The Dona Lake Gold Project was optioned from Newmont Corporation (previously Newmont Goldcorp - see news release dated 13 June 2019) and is located in the Pickle Lake Greenstone Belt which is host to several historic mines including the Dona Lake mine, the Central Patricia mine and the Pickle Crow mine. Dona Lake is accessible by an all-weather road southeast from the Town of Pickle Lake. The Project consists of 32 patented and leased mining claims and 35 map staked claims totaling approximately 1,122 hectares and covers the past producing Dona Lake Mine.

Ogden Gold Project

The Company is awaiting final results from the recently completed 6 hole drill program at Ogden. Results are expected soon and will be released once received and compiled. The deep-section induced polarization (IP) ground geophysical survey have resumed. Upon completion of the IP survey and compilation of data is complete, priority targets will be generated utilizing the recently identified SGH gold soil anomalies (See News Release December 13, 2021), the deep section IP results as well as incorporating the structural data from the oriented core from the recently completed drill program.

Michael MacIsaac, P.Geo and VP Exploration for the Corporation and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, is responsible for this release, and supervised the preparation of the information forming the basis for this release.

All split core samples were sent to Activation Laboratories. The precious metals were analyzed utilizing a standard fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. As part of the Corporations QAQC protocol, approximately 10% of the samples submitted for assay were also sent for check assays. Standards and blanks were inserted randomly into the sample shipments as part of the sampling protocol. Samples with fire assay results above 1.0 g/t gold are re-analyzed using a gravimetric finish and samples with fire assay results above 5.0 g/t gold or samples showing visible gold are analyzed using the pulp metallic method.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

Additional information concerning the Corporation is contained in documents filed by the Corporation with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

