Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - District Metals Corp. (TSXV: DMX) (FSE: DFPP) ("District" or the "Company") is pleased to report on assay results from grab and chip rock samples recovered from geological fieldwork carried out in late-2021 at its polymetallic Gruvberget Project in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden. This fieldwork concentrated on reconnaissance prospecting and geochemical sampling at the Gruvberget South and North zones, which represents less than 10% of the mineralized trend that is enclosed by the 5,286 hectare Gruvberget Property.

Garrett Ainsworth, CEO of District, commented: "Our reconnaissance visit of the Gruvberget Property late last year was even more exciting than anticipated. We observed substantial polymetallic mineralization as stringer, vein, semi-massive and massive sulphides in outcrop and in mine dumps along our one kilometer traverse. We initially started out at the open pit in the South zone where sulphide mineralization hosted by the felsic volcanic and limestone units has clear opportunities for significant expansion. We continued along the North zone showings where numerous historical pits and trenches line up with past drilling that outline a completely open mineralized zone that is 550 m long and 160 m deep. It is clear that the North zone has walk up drill targets, however, the forthcoming interpretation of our recently flown SkyTEM electromagnetic and magnetic survey will greatly enhance our targeting."

Rock Sample Assay Highlights

Chip sampling from outcrop at the Gruvberget South zone returned 41.9% ZnEq1 (132.0 g/t Ag, 30.1% Zn, 7.6% Pb, 0.5 g/t Au, and 0.1% Cu). Mineralization at the Gruvberget South zone remains open in most directions as evidenced through outcrop assay results and historic drill results within and outside of the historic open pit.

Grab sampling from mine dumps at the Gruvberget North zone returned 28.7% ZnEq1 (367.0 g/t Ag, 4.7% Zn, 15.7% Pb, 0.2 g/t Au, and 0.04% Cu). Mineralization at the Gruvberget North zone remains open in all directions as evidenced through outcrop assay results and historic drilling.

Grab sampling from a small historic pit at the northern end of the Gruvberget North zone returned 28.3% ZnEq1 (111.0 g/t Ag, 18.5% Zn, 7.1% Pb, 0.1 g/t Au, and 0.1% Cu).

Rock sample locations are shown in Figure 1, and rock assay results are shown in Table 1.

The core area of the Gruvberget Property comprises the North and South zones, which have seen significant polymetallic mineralization historically drilled along a strike length of 1 km that is open in most directions. The remaining 14 km mineralized trend within the Property is strewn with historic polymetallic mines and mineral occurrences that have not seen modern systematic exploration.

The Gruvberget South zone was discovered around 1900 by a prospector named Rickard Bredenberg. Shallow core drilling and test mining was conducted intermittently in the 1900's until the Bredenberg family reached an agreement with Dalagruvor AB in 1987 to commence open pit mining to a 30 m depth by 1989. Historical records show that 40,000 tonnes at 90 g/t Ag, 5.1% Zn, 1.9% Pb, and 0.3% Cu2 was extracted via open pit mining, and transported to the Falun Mine facility for processing. In the early-2000's, limited ground geophysical surveys were completed and three shallow core holes were drilled at the South zone by Tertiary Minerals Ltd.. The Gruvberget South zone presently contains an unmined historical resource to a depth of 50 m from surface associated with the following drill intersection highlights:

Hole GS-20-55 intersected 6.4 m at 129 g/t Ag, 8.7% Zn, 3.2% Pb, 0.48% Cu

intersected Hole DBH-18 intersected 4.6 m at 139 g/t Ag, 11.7% Zn, 3.0% Pb, 0.42% Cu

intersected Hole DBH-17 intersected 6.4 m at 66 g/t Ag, 7.8% Zn, 1.8% Pb, 0.38% Cu

From 2008 to 2011 Wiking Mineral AB flew an airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey that was limited to a maximum depth of penetration of 200 m, they and drilled 2,200 m in 15 core holes at the Gruvberget North zone. Past drilling was not followed up with down-hole electromagnetic surveying, which is a proven exploration method for exploring and expanding polymetallic deposits within the Bergslagen District. Wiking's drilling at the Gruvberget North zone delineated polymetallic mineralization across a strike length of 550 m and vertical extent of 160 m that remains open. A mineral resource estimate has not been established at the North zone that contains the following drill intersection highlights:

Hole GRU1003 intersected 8.9 m at 40 g/t Ag, 3.7% Zn, 1.3% Pb, 0.16% Cu, 0.04 g/t Au

intersected Hole GRU1008 intersected 4.8 m at 98 g/t Ag, 5.3% Zn, 2.0% Pb, 0.28% Cu, 0.14 g/t Au

intersected Hole GRU1011 intersected 6.1 m at 1.3% Cu, 1.9 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 1.1% Zn, 0.15% Pb3

In November 2021, District Metals retained SkyTEM Surveys ApS based out of Denmark to undertake a detailed heliborne SkyTEM312 HP (transient electromagnetic - high power) and magnetic survey over the Gruvberget Property. Electromagnetic and magnetic data from this airborne survey is currently being interpreted and will be reported on when ready. This is the first step of exploration at Gruvberget that will be followed by detailed geological fieldwork to prioritize drill targets.





Figure 1: Rock Sample Locations and Assays on Gruvberget Property

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7971/110557_6893bbbaf411bb9b_002full.jpg.

Table 1: Gruvberget Rock Assay Results

Mine or Showing Sample Type Comments Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) Au (g/t) Cu (%) AgEq (g/t) ZnEq (%) Gruvberget South Zone Chip Outcrop with mineralized limestone at edge of the south pit with dip of 50 degrees towards the southeast. The sulphide mineralization transitions from disseminated to impregnation to more massive towards south. 26.90 8.25 1.49 0.06 0.19 423.18 10.91 Gruvberget South Zone Chip Mineralized limestone dominated with massive sphalerite and galena. Stringers of pyrite and chalcopyrite occur along main foliation. 132.00 30.09 7.56 0.50 0.12 1,624.42 41.90 Gruvberget South Zone Chip Mineralized limestone with massive sphalerite and galena proximal to a small adit. 55.90 7.34 2.20 0.32 0.24 474.63 12.24 Gruvberget South Zone Chip Strongly folded marble mineralized with sphalerite. White rusty appearance is likely oxidized zinc. 116.00 17.10 6.92 0.27 0.04 1,049.19 27.06 Gruvberget North Zone Grab Small pit with dumps on the side. Minor sulphides include mainly pyrite with lesser galena and sphalerite hosted within skarn altered limestone. 77.20 4.55 2.20 0.08 0.23 360.28 9.29 Gruvberget North Zone Grab Small pit with mineralized boulders of galena, sphalerite, and pyrite. Host rock is fine grained green pyroxene skarn or felsic volcanic. 367.00 4.74 15.70 0.19 0.04 1,112.37 28.69 Gruvberget North Zone Grab High grade mine dump with massive sphalerite, galena, pyrrhotite that could be re-mobilized sulphide mineralization. Fine grained host rock that looks skarn altered. 111.00 18.50 7.08 0.10 0.14 1,095.39 28.25

Notes:

Grab samples were recovered from mine dump piles, and chip samples were recovered from outcrop.

Rock grab samples are selective samples by nature and as such are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted across the Property.

Metal prices used in USD for the AgEq and ZnEq calculations were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb.

AgEq equals = Ag g/t + (Au g/t × 110) + (Cu% × 98.286) + (Zn% × 38.857) + (Pb% × 34.286)

ZnEq = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882)

The use of AgEq and ZnEq is for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

References

1 Metal prices used in USD for the ZnEq calculation were based on Ag $15.00/oz, Au $1650/oz, Cu $2.15/lb, Zn $0.85/lb, and Pb $0.75/lb. ZnEq equals = Zn% + (Ag g/t × 0.0257) + (Au g/t x 2.831) + (Cu% × 2.529) + (Pb% × 0.882). The use of ZnEq is for exploration purposes, and no adjustments were made for metal recovery.

2 Sveriges Geologiska Undersökning (SGU) Map Viewer: https://apps.sgu.se/kartvisare/kartvisare-malm-mineral.html.

3 Wiking Mineral AB News Release dated May 12, 2011.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Garrett Ainsworth, PGeo, President and CEO of the Company. Mr. Ainsworth is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The grab and chip samples reported in this news release were recovered from mine dump piles and outcrops, respectively. A total of seven rock samples were transported to ALS Geochemistry in Malå, Sweden for preparation, and subsequently pulps were sent to ALS Geochemistry in Ireland (an accredited mineral analysis laboratory) for analysis. Samples were analyzed using a multi-element ultra trace method combining a four-acid digestion with ICP-MS analytical package ("ME-MS61"). Over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of copper >1%; (2) values of zinc >1%; (3) values of lead >1%; and (4) values of silver >100 g/t using the high-grade material ICP-AES analytical package ("ME-OG62"). Additional over limit sample values were re-assayed for: (1) values of zinc >30%; (2) values of lead >20% using the high precision analysis of base metal ores AAS analytical package ("Zn, Pb-AAORE"). Gold, platinum, and palladium were analyzed using the 30 g lead fire assay with ICP-AES finish analytical package ("PGM-ICP23"). Certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were inserted into the sample shipment to ensure integrity of the assay process. Selected samples were chosen for duplicate assay from the coarse reject and pulps of the original sample. No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported.

Some of the data disclosed in this news release discusses historical results. District has not undertaken any independent investigation of the sampling nor has it independently analyzed the results of the historical exploration work in order to verify the results. District considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company is using this data as a guide to plan exploration programs. The Company's current and future exploration work includes verification of the historical data through drilling.

Mr. Ainsworth has not verified any of the information regarding any of the properties or projects referred to herein other than the Gruvberget Property. Mineralization on any other properties referred to herein is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Gruvberget Property.

About District Metals Corp.

District Metals Corp. is led by industry professionals with a track record of success in the mining industry. The Company's mandate is to seek out, explore, and develop prospective mineral properties through a disciplined science-based approach to create shareholder value and benefit other stakeholders.

The advanced exploration stage Tomtebo Property is located in the Bergslagen Mining District of south-central Sweden is the Company's main focus. Tomtebo comprises 5,144 ha and is situated between the historic Falun Mine and Boliden's Garpenberg Mine that are located 25 km to the northwest and southeast, respectively. Two historic polymetallic mines and numerous polymetallic showings are located on the Tomtebo Property along an approximate 17 km trend that exhibits similar geology, structure, alteration and VMS/SedEx style mineralization as other significant mines within the district. Mineralization that is open at depth and along strike at the historic mines on the Tomtebo Property has not been followed up on, and modern systematic exploration has never been conducted on the Property.

For further information on the Tomtebo Property, please see the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Update Technical Report on the Tomtebo Project, Bergslagen Region of Sweden" dated effective October 15, 2020 and amended and restated on February 26, 2021, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

