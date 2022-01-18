Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Argo Living Soils Corp. (CSE: ARGO) (OTC Pink: ARLSF) ("Argo" or the "Company") announces that production at the Galiano Island farm has been ramping up with both vermicast reactors now producing the Company's fungal dominant vermicast fertilizer ("Specialty Fertilizer").

In addition, newly designed composting bioreactors are being brought online. The new bioreactors are more efficient, and user friendly. These bioreactors will continue to produce Argo's proprietary fungal dominant feedstock, which is the principal worm feed digested in the second stage of the process, in the vermicast reactors.

Since worm mass has the potential to double approximately every 100 days the Company has been aggressively purchasing additional feedstock inputs. The Company's goal is to stockpile and have on-hand two month's supply of compost feed at any time. The increase in worm mass and the additional reactor capacity will give the Company the ability to increase the rate of production of Argo's Specialty Fertilizer.

Argo's Specialty Fertilizer is as much as seven times richer in phosphates than basic soil that has not been digested by earthworms. Our Specialty Fertilizer has approximately ten times the available potash, five times the nitrogen, three times the usable magnesium and is one and a half times higher in calcium.

Representative samples of the Specialty Fertilizer have been sent to an Agricultural analytical laboratory to update and verify the Guaranteed Minimum Analysis.

Gerry Diakow, CEO of Argo, commented, "We are pleased to see our production ramping up and looking forward to the launch of the Company's e-commerce website."

About Argo Living Soils Corp.

The Company is an agribusiness company specializing in producing and developing organic products including soil amendments, living soils, bio-fertilizers, vermicompost, and compost tea kits formulated specifically for high value crops. The Company was founded in 2018 and its production facilities are located on Galiano Island, British Columbia.

