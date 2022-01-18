Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2022) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company") announced that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus dated January 14, 2022 (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The Preliminary Prospectus has not yet become final for the purpose of the sale of securities. Once the receipts for the final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Final Prospectus") are obtained, Entheon will be able to make offerings of common shares, warrants, units, subscription receipts and/or debt securities up to an aggregate total of Cdn$75 million during the 25-month period that the Final Prospectus remains effective. Such securities may be offered in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) and, subject to applicable regulations, may include at-the-market transactions, private placements, public offerings or strategic investments. Information regarding the use of proceeds from a sale of such securities will be included in the applicable prospectus supplement.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus, as well as the Final Prospectus and any shelf prospectus supplements that may be filed in the future, can be found on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or may be obtained by request to the Chief Financial Officer of Entheon, at Suite 720 - 999 West Broadway Vancouver, British Columbia, V5Z 1K5, Telephone (604) 351-6437.

If any securities are offered under the Final Prospectus, the terms of any such securities and the intended use of the net proceeds resulting from such offering would be established at the time of any offering and would be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the time of such an offering and would be made available by Entheon at the above address.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective N,N-dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Entheon is comprised of three divisions, Entheon RX, focused on the development of therapeutic drugs, using DMT as the pharmacological benchmark; Entheon ID, focused on identification, analysis and predictive use of EEG biomarkers and genetics in the selection and management of drug treatment; and Entheon IQ, focused on the development of treatment algorithms through the analysis of patient data. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Timothy Ko, CEO, President and Director

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Joseph Cullen, Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 (778) 919-8615

joe@entheonbiomedical.com

https://entheonbiomedical.com/

For media inquiries, please contact Elizabeth Glassen of BlueSky Communications at:

BlueSky Communications

Elizabeth Glassen, Account Manager

Telephone: +1 (647) 309-0141

eglassen@blueskycommunications.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States.

Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements with respect to shelf prospectus supplements and any related shelf prospectus filings, any potential offerings of securities under the Final Prospectus and a shelf prospectus supplement, and the anticipated business plans and expectations of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, as of the date of this news release including, without limitation, assumptions about: (a) the ability to raise any necessary additional capital on reasonable terms; (b) that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; (c) the accuracy of budgeted costs and expenditures; (d) political and regulatory stability; (e) the receipt of regulatory approvals; (f) stability in financial and capital markets; and (g) expectations regarding the level of disruption to the Company as a result of COVID-19.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others: (a) risks related to a public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic may adversely impact the Company's business or ability to raise funds; (b) the volatility of global capital markets and global economic conditions, including risks related to Company's inability to raise additional capital on favourable terms or at all; (c) political instability; and (d) delays in obtaining regulatory approvals (including those of the Canadian Securities Exchange).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future event or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Neither does the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this document. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this document by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this document.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110613