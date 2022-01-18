Solidium Oy: Solidium's CEO to change

Solidium's CEO, Antti Mäkinen, will leave his position as the CEO of Solidium on 31st May 2022. Mäkinen, 60, has acted as CEO of the company since year 2017.

"The past five years have been rewarding and I have had the opportunity to work with an excellent team and great portfolio companies. Solidium has an established position and a strong track in growing shareholder value", says Mäkinen.

Antti Mäkinen has acted as a Board Member and Chairman of the Shareholders' Nomination Committee in many of Solidium's portfolio companies. He is still nominated this Spring in the Annual General Meetings i.a. as the Chairman of the Board in Stora Enso and a Member of the Board in Metso Outotec.

The Chairman of the Board of Solidium, Harri Sailas, would like to thank Mäkinen for his work both in charge of Solidium and as Solidium's representative in the portfolio companies.

"In Antti Mäkinen's steering, Solidiums position has stabilized and the company has been more active both as an owner and in making new investments. His performance has been appreciated among all company stakeholders", says Harri Sailas.

Solidium starts the search of new CEO immediately.

Further information: Antti Mäkinen, CEO and Harri Sailas, Chairman of the Board; call-back requests, Jaana Lahti, tel. +358 50 339 8801

Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Anora, Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium's total investments is approximately 9,4 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi.