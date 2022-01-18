DJ AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD (GLDA) AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Jan-2022 / 14:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETF - USD
DEALING DATE: 17/01/2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBX: 5304.8395
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55361482
CODE: GLDA
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GLDA Sequence No.: 137344 EQS News ID: 1269996 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269996&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 18, 2022 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)